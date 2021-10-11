Mary Melissa Smith, 54, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Oct. 7, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus.

Melissa grew up in West Point. She attended Springwood School from elementary school through high school graduation. She then went to Auburn University where she was a Kappa Delta and a Sigma Chi Sweetheart. She graduated from Auburn in 1992 with a bachelor of arts degree in French studies.

Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kathleen Barrow and The Reverend and Mrs. Edmund W. Dunagan. She is survived by her parents Ronald and Mary Louise Smith, her sister, Jenifer Smith Ewing (Rob) of West Point, and her nephew, Ryver Ewing (Rebecca) of Auburn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point and officiated by Reverend John Mattox.

In lieu of flowers, a tribute in her memory may be made to The Chattahoochee Humane Society at 3265 Fairfax Bypass, Valley, AL 36854.

www.blufftonfuneralservices.com

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

