Mr. Eric Trammell
Mr. Eric Trammell, 52, of New York City passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT and Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Chaplain Colonel Monica R. Lawson officiating.
Mr. Trammell leaves to always love and cherish his memories: father, Hubert Trammell; loving and devoted mother, Uneeda Wright; four brothers: Timothy Wayne (Vanessa) Trammell of Eclectic, Alabama, Jonathan Sanchez Trammell of Five Points, Alabama, Derrick (April) Staples of Birmingham, and Marcus Trammell of Penton, Alabama; two sisters, Veronica Denise Trammell of Decatur, Alabama, and Cynthia Ann Trammell of Five Points, Alabama; four devoted uncles: Retired Master Sergeant Lorenzia (Margaret) Wright of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Charles (Tanya) Wright of Lanett, Lenwood Wright of Lanett, and Morrell Wright of Five Point, Alabama; two adoring aunts, Thelma Dean of Five Points, Alabama, and Linda Johnson of Roanoke, Alabama; loving nieces: Gabrielle Glenn, Deashia Trammell, McKenzie Madison, Kharma Trammell, and Lakeria Staples; nephews: Kelton Presley, Adrian Presley, Bodarius Glenn, Devonte Finley, Derious Staples, Danny Madison, Christopher, Jr., Ty, and Jabaria; cousins: Melinda Turner, Monica (Maurice) Lawson, Sandra Johnson, Paula Woods, Teresa Wright, Keisha Wright, Micheal (Erica) Deans, Bradley (Shawn) Wright, Craig (Rosel) Wright, Cortez Wright, and Carlos Wright; a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; and a loving and devoted friend of thirty years, Brandon Aramani of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Apostle Debra David
