Mr. J. B. Greene, 45, of Calera, Alabama died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

J. B. Greene was born in Birmingham July 11, 1976 to the late Woody Greene and Jo Ellen Hill Greene.

He was a member of the Columbiana United Methodist Church in Columbiana, Alabama and was employed in the construction business.

Graveside services will be held Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Union Hill, Alabama with the Rev. Derek Deavers officiating.

J. B. is survived by his mother, Jo Ellen Hill Greene of Calera, Alabama; two brothers, Ben (Melody) Greene of Birmingham and Joey (Karla) Greene of Madison, Alabama; five Nieces and grandparents Jane and Ernie Greene of Abbeville, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his father, Woody Greene, and grandparents Joe and Dixie Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

