Mr. Kendall T. Thomas
Mr. Kendall T. Thomas, 28, of Sylacauga (formerly of Daviston) died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Daviston Baptist Church, 211 Church Street, Daviston, at 1 p.m. CDT with Rev. William Russell officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadley. Public viewing will be Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT at Vines Funeral Home.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife: Sabrina Thomas of Sylacauga; four children: Kyler, Landon, Tim and Arianna, all of Sylacauga; stepmother: Phillis Thomas of Daviston; mother: Iris Meadows of Wadley; two brothers: Brandon (Hannah) Thomas of LaGrange and Justin (Amanda) Wilkes of Auburn; three sisters: Stephanie (Walker) Benson of Alexander City, Lillian Wilkes of Daviston and India Meadows of Wadley and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ms. Claudine Dunn
Ms. Claudine Dunn, 67, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Public visitation will be held on Monday,... read more