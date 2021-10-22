Mr. Marshall Gunn, Jr., 66 of LaFayette, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Terrance Holloway, officiating, Pastor Gary Dixon, eulogist.

Mr. Gunn leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life: a loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Dixon Gunn; three sons: Lamaseo (Nicole) Gunn of Columbus, Georgia, Lamarcus (Kinshlyn) Gunn of LaGrange, and Brandon Dixon of Atlanta; one brother, Leroy Gunn of Whitesville, Georgia; three sisters: Martha Gunn, Nancy Gunn, and Nina Jean Copeland, all of Pine Mountain; four grandchildren: Maukias, Tamauri, Naomi, and Nevaeh; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

