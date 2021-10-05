Ms. Wanda Johnson
Ms. Wanda Johnson, 61 of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT at Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery in Roanoke, Rev. Gilbert Staples officiating, Pastor L.B. Houston, eulogist.
Ms. Wanda Johnson leaves to cherish her memories four loving children: one son, Walter Johnson of LaGrange and three daughters, Tameka (John Jr.) McPherson of Newnan, Shondra Johnson, and Ashley Staples, both of Roanoke; three loving sisters: Edith Atkinson, Melissa Johnson of Roanoke, and Francis Wills of Compton, California; two brothers, Willie Frank Johnson (Jimmy), and Jackie Johnson, both of Roanoke; eleven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. ErLinda H. Bolt
Mrs. ErLinda H. Bolt, age 85, of Lanett passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Bethany House in Auburn.... read more