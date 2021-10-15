Scholarships available to fund high school, college students’ paths to automotive careers

Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced recently in a press release that the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and the ACCS are providing scholarships, as well as mentors, to students who want to pursue a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

Current high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in Alabama’s multi-billion-dollar automotive industry have two weeks to apply for a scholarship to use at one of Alabama’s community colleges.

According to the release, funding is available to award $3,600 scholarships to students who are enrolled in a program at an Alabama community college that is associated with automotive manufacturing careers.

Students who are awarded the scholarship may use the funds for their spring, summer, or fall 2022 tuition, books and fees associated with the approved program of study.

Applicants must use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program, including the following: Automotive Manufacturing Technology; Automotive Manufacturing; Automotive Service Technician; Computer Numerical Control; Engineering Technology; Industrial Electronics Technology; Industrial Maintenance Technology; Injection Molding; Logistics; Machine Shop/Tool Technology; Manufacturing Technology; Mechanical Design Technology; Mechatronics; or Welding Technology.

Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA can learn more information and apply directly through the website, https://dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/.

A full submission for the scholarship requires the following: a completed application; a resume; a maximum 500-word essay on why the student wants to work in Alabama’s automotive industry; one signed reference letter; an unofficial college or high school transcript; and a headshot photo.

