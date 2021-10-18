Valley arrest reports for Oct. 19
Tyuan Meshon Williams, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Shannon Lamar Scott, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Attempting to Elude
Lisa Lachell Evans, 45 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Darrell Antonio Harrison, 43 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence
You Might Like
Valley incident reports for Oct. 19
Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid on I-85 in the area of the 75-mile marker Report of... read more