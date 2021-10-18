October 19, 2021

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 4:11 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
Tyuan Meshon Williams, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Shannon Lamar Scott, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Attempting to Elude
Lisa Lachell Evans, 45 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Darrell Antonio Harrison, 43 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence
