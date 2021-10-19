Valley arrest reports for Oct. 20
Joseph Thomas Jones, 51 of Valley, charged with Theft of Property 4th, Public Intoxication, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Mark Spence, 37 of Lanett, charged with Indecent Exposure, Open Container Violation, and Driving Under the influence
Bernard Thomas, 33 of Lanett, charged with Identity Theft
