Valley arrest reports for Oct. 26

Kenneth Scott Whitney, 26 of Augustine, FL., charged with Driving Under the Influence

Sheryl Yvonne Brooks, 45 of Lagrange, charged with Failure to Pay- Failure to Pay Solid Waste Fees

Karen Nix Love, 48 of Warrior, AL., charged with Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest

Jonathan Michael Sparks, 38 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Domestic Violence 3rd

Crystal Diane Hutchinson, 38 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

