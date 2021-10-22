Valley cross country team completes regular season

VALLEY – The Valley Rams cross country team completed their regular season on Oct. 16 with a strong performance in the Tiger Classic at Kiesel Park in Auburn, according to a news release from Chambers County School District.

Senior Michael Jones posted a time of 20:51.43 and finished 57th out of 129, while James Jones posted a time of 22:03.00 and finished 71st.

In the junior high girls’ race, Ziniya Floyd competed in only her second event this year, and posted a time of 20:51.90, a full seven minutes faster than her previous race.

Vann Williams, competing with the junior high boys, also improved his prior best performance and posted a time of 16:03.30.

“Once again, we competed very well,” said Head Coach William Elliott. “Michael and JJ were really consistent as usual. It’s always impressive watching them compete, and I can’t wait to see how the upcoming sectionals will go for them.”

“I’m also very proud of the way Vann and Ziniya both improved on their times,” Elliott added. “I think it’s been a really great year, and I’m anxious to see how our Rams do going forward.”

Michael and James Jones will compete in the Class 6-A Sectionals in Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. If they finish in the top six for the individual runner category, they will advance to the state competition.

