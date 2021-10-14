Valley incident reports for Oct. 15
Report of a Harassment in the 2000 block of Calgary Crescent
Report of a Violation of a Protection Order in the 300 block of WF Burns Drive
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 6300 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft by Deception 3rd (Currency) in the 100 block of Lee Street
