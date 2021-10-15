Valley incident reports for Oct. 16

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (iPhone 10) in the 2900 block of 19th Place

Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 1500 block of Crest Club Drive

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (Sunglasses and Currency) in the 1800 block of 27th Street

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (red, white, and blue Apollo Dirt Bike) in the 2200 block of 51st Street

Report of a Duty upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

