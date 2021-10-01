Valley incident reports for Oct. 2
Report of a Possession of a Tobacco Product by a Minor in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Harassment in the 1500 block of 55th Street
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 100 block of Judges Circle
You Might Like
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 1
Kentavious Jamal Miles, 28, of Valley, AL was arrested for Fugitive From Justice Trevonti D. Smith, 36, of Lanett, AL... read more