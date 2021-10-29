Valley incident reports for Oct. 30

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (US Currency) in the 4900 block of 23rd Boulevard

Report of Property Damage in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Identity Theft in the 200 block of US Highway 29

Report of Property Damage in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Harassment in the 4300 block of County Road 388

Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 1100 block of County Road 519

Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid in the area of I-85 at the Exit 79 off ramp

