Woman has life-threatening injuries following car crash, shooting

A woman has life-threatening injuries following a car crash and shooting on Highway 18.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Stewart Smith. The original call came in for a car crash but upon arrival they found bullet holes in the car.

Smith said the victim was injured from the crash and also had been shot. She was taken to a Columbus area hospital by ambulance.

Smith said another vehicle was in the accident and would have heavy damage.

Check back for more details on this story.

