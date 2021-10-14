Work continues on Higgins Street

WEST POINT — Work is continuing on the two new Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) homes on Higgins Street.

Members of the current Fuller Center Bike Adventure have been in town this week to do the exterior painting. Rita Rowland was on site Monday and Tuesday helping them finish the exterior painting on her new home, which in Number 65.

Latrisha Finley and her children have helped with the painting on No. 66. Some insulation work and installing the sheetrock took place Wednesday. Once it’s finished, the interior painting can start.

That chore will likely extend into next week and will be handled by local Fuller Center volunteers.

“The sheetrock is being put in by a company from Opelika who worked with us in Beauregard. Maurice and his crew do great work,” said CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts. “The sheetrock is in Latrisha Finley’s house, which is No. 66. We should be finished up on the sheetrock on Rita Rowland’s new home (No. 65) on Friday. “

Roberts is looking forward to finishing all the work next week and having dedication ceremonies and walk through tours on Friday, Oct. 22.

“We are excited,” she said. “We think we will have all the work done next week.”

“We want to thank ServePro of Phenix City,” Roberts said. “They loaned us two drying machines this week to dry out both houses. They sustained some water damage last week, but are in great shape now.”

