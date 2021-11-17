Alice “Poodum” Rosella Holmes, 55, of Tallassee passed away Nov. 8, 2021. She was born July 19, 1966. There will be a memorial service Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. EST at Revenant Worship Center, 1312 Myhand Street, Valley, Alabama 36854. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sims and Richard Ann Sims, and brothers, Donald E. Taunton and Ronald Taunton. She is survived by her son, Jarrod Dale Holmes (Ashley); grandchildren, Aubrie and Gracie; sister, Beth Ann Bruner; nephew, Adam Bruner (Anmarie) and son, Logan; niece, Samantha Gonzales (Fred) and children, Jasmine, Lance and Emily; and niece, Keisha Sanders (Chris) and children, Wyatt and Cheyenne. She enjoyed any activities involving children, shopping and cooking. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory Eclectic, Alabama

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

