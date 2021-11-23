CCSD elects new board president

At the Chambers County School Board meeting on Wednesday, Board Vice President Jeffrey Finch was elected as the new board president, District 5 representative Vicki Leak was elected as the new board vice-president, and board President William Martin stepped down from his office as the president. Martin will continue to serve District 6 as a board member.

CCSD Superintendent Casey Chambley congratulated Finch and commended Martin for his service.

“I know that the county and the school, and our children have benefited from you, and we appreciate your tenure as our president on the board,” Chambley said to Martin. “We just pray for you and your health and hope that everything continues to go beautifully for you.”

Leak was elected in 2016 to represent District 5. She had previously retired after working 30 years as a teacher and principal.

“Representing District 5 on the Board has been one of the highest honors of my life, and I am determined to do whatever is needed to provide children with a quality education that meets the needs and has the approval of parents and citizens,” Leak said in an interview.

Leak said that after being on the board for five years, she enjoys working with other board members and Chambley to run a school system.

“Being a board officer is more about maintaining rules of order and running meetings than it is about having more power than any other member,” she said.

Martin, who has been on the board since 1992, said in an interview that he was stepping down from his role as president due to health issues. He said he became president 20 years ago.

He said the highlight of his career as board president has been seeing CCSD change over the years.

Finch has been on the school board since 2006 and has been the vice president for over year.

“I consider a privilege to be selected, not elected, but selected as the board president,” he said in an interview.

Finch said he looks forward to working with Chambley and the school board in his new role.