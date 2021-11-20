Chambers County School District receives $4,000 literacy grant

Special to The Times

In a press release Friday, the Chambers County School District announced it was awarded a Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant in partnership with the Unite Incorporation. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant will award $4,000 on curriculum, training and reading intervention for students. Additionally, the Unite Incorporation has committed $1,500 toward funding supplies and materials for the initiative.

“The most important milestone in every student’s educational journey is reading proficiency on grade level,” said Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley in the release.

The press release said the grant will help struggling students reach that milestone and grow as lifelong learners.

“He [Chambley] is more than happy to begin this work in the initiative as well as being thankful with the partnership with Unite, Incorporation,” the press release said.

The Unite Inc. and CCSD are among 30 Alabama recipients of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Youth Literacy Grant. Unite Inc. has provided programming in Chambers and Lee County for the past eight years, focusing on college preparation and career exploration, community engagement and an annual HBCU college tour.

The Youth Literacy grant will fund a new literacy program that provides intervention for students that read two or more levels below their grade level. Grant awardees may use the funds for technology or books, literacy materials and software. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was founded 30 years ago with a goal to help individuals of all ages pursue their educational goals and achieve their dreams by investing in literacy programs that help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency, or learn English.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

