November 16, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 17

By Staff Reports

Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Randy Travis Bullard, 62, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked and Failure to Appear – Operating Vehicle W/O Insurance
Cody James Glover, 26, of Valley, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband
Tehya Shakaylin Whitlow, 23, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Speeding and Failure to Pay – No Child Restraint
