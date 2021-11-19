November 19, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 3:35 pm Friday, November 19, 2021
Harlis Trevor Wood, 29, of Wedowee, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Public Intoxication
Phillip Wayne Whaley, 34, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officer and Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
James Levar Wright, 42, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
