Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 23

Brandon Lamar Thompson 26, of LaGrange GA, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement, Fugitive from Justice

Marcus Lasalle Rowland 42, of Carrolton GA, Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Dionna Maelene Howard 25, of Opelika, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eddie Antonio Harper 27, of Lanett, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement

Benjamin Phillip Wilson 20, of Anniston AL, Failure to Appear- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

