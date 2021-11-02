Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 3
Michael James Fanning Jr., 38, of Atlanta, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Operation, and Resisting Arrest
Christopher Lamar Clark, 34, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Mecose Mandez Todd, 37, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Attempting to Elude and Failure to Pay – Reckless Driving
You Might Like
Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 3
Eric Pitts, 39, of Auburn, AL arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd. Daniel Tomlinson, 37, of Lafayette, AL... read more