Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 30

Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Regina Voncris Dozier 49, of Valley, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven Daron Heard 53, of Five Points, Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment
Eric Leon Winston 45, of Valley, Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Anquaevious Bretaskye Pollard 23, of Valley, Failure to Appear- Speeding
Jonta Lopez Williams 47, of LaFayette, Failure to Pay- Child Support, two counts.
Markel Vantrez Monroe 24, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Speeding
Andrea Corneleius Brown 46, Auburn, Failure to Appear- Possession Marijuana 2nd, Failure to Appear- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

More News

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 30

Lanett incident reports for Nov. 30

Valley arrest reports for Nov. 30

Valley incident reports for Nov. 30

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events