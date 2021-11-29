Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 30
Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Regina Voncris Dozier 49, of Valley, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven Daron Heard 53, of Five Points, Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment
Eric Leon Winston 45, of Valley, Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Anquaevious Bretaskye Pollard 23, of Valley, Failure to Appear- Speeding
Jonta Lopez Williams 47, of LaFayette, Failure to Pay- Child Support, two counts.
Markel Vantrez Monroe 24, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Speeding
Andrea Corneleius Brown 46, Auburn, Failure to Appear- Possession Marijuana 2nd, Failure to Appear- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol