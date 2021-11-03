Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 4
Mikeya Tiyette Jones 34, of Lafayette, Harassment
Jerome Adontae Jackson 31, of Lanett, Failure to Pay – Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree
Ronald Dennis Jemery 28, of Opelika, Failure to Appear – Mutilated/Altered Tag, Failure to Appear – Expired Tag, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, Failure to Appear – Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear – Failure to Display Insurance
