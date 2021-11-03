November 3, 2021

  • 61°

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 4

By Staff Reports

Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mikeya Tiyette Jones 34, of Lafayette, Harassment

Jerome Adontae Jackson 31, of Lanett, Failure to Pay – Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree

Ronald Dennis Jemery 28, of Opelika, Failure to Appear – Mutilated/Altered Tag, Failure to Appear – Expired Tag, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, Failure to Appear – Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear – Failure to Display Insurance

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports