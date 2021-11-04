November 4, 2021

From left to right: First place winner Hanna Mendoza, second place winner NyKyra Winston, and third place winner Brayden Waters, all of LaFayette Lanier Elementary.

Chambers County students observe national farm week

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

LAFAYETTE – Chambers County school students joined their peers across America in the observance of National Farm-City Week Oct. 17 – 23, according to a news release from Chambers County School District. The main goal of the annual event is to deepen understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers.

Since 1955, Farm-City committees throughout the United States have hosted educational events and invited people who live in cities to visit local farms for a first-hand look at how their food is raised. On Aug. 31, 1957, a joint resolution by Congress called for a presidential proclamation declaring National Farm-City Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated the month of October for the observance to be held.

On the local level, school students in grades K-6 have participated each year in poster and coloring contests based on an annual theme. A local committee then views all the submitted entries and selects contest winners from each school.

