Church to host free Christmas festivities

Those looking to get into the Christmas spirit can look forward to a free Christmas-themed event, Christmas in Beulah, at The Bridge Church in Cusseta on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. There will be a live nativity, a Christmas tree lighting, pictures with Santa, door prizes, free food, hayrides, bonfires, ornament decorating for kids, a hot cocoa bar, games, a firetruck (for kids to see and possibly explore), pony rides, face painting, inflatables and vendors.

This will be The Bridge Church’s first year holding this event.

“We just wanted to have an outreach for the community, a place for them to come and get together and be able to celebrate Christmas, and a place to bring their families to just enjoy this time of the year,” associate pastor Andrew Bryan said.

“[The live nativity] is going to have some actors,” Bryan said. “We’re also going to have the nativity, or the Bible story of Jesus’ birth told in English and Spanish a few different times that night. There will be a live Mary and Joseph there, and we have a few animals coming that we can get our hands on. I know there will be some goats there, and we’re trying to find some sheep.”

Bryan said the nativity story will be read every 20 to 30 minutes. The Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m.

One of the door prizes is going to be a pair of Oakley sunglasses.

“We have one of those… I don’t know the proper name for it, but it’s the box that you hang on a wall that has the American flag etched into it, with like woodworks,” Bryan said. “We’re going to give away one of those American flag boxes. And we’re also giving away a date night packet, so it’s going to have a hotel night stay, a food voucher, a couple of [wine] glasses, a book on relationships, some grape juice and just like an all-in-one date night kit.”

There will be no professional photographer on-site, but people will be able to take pictures of their kids with Santa using their cell phones. Kids will be able to sit on Santa’s lap, talk to him, and get a candy cane.

“Whoever wants to come out and be a part of it, we would love to have them to come out and celebrate this time of year with us,” Bryan said.