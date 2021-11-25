Cities closing some services for holiday

Some city services as well as outsourced trash pickup in West Point, Lanett, Valley and LaFayette will be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.

West Point City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, but law enforcement and fire services will remain operational. Amwaste will pick up garbage on Saturday, according to City of West Point.

Valley City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Law enforcement and fire services will remain operational. Garbage will not be picked up on Thursday. For anyone whose trash is usually picked up on Thursday, their trash will be picked up on Friday.

Lanett City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, while law enforcement and fire services will remain operational. Amwaste, who picks up garbage in Lanett, says on its website that it will be closed on Thanksgiving and that after Thanksgiving, garbage pickup days will run one day later.

LaFayette City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Law enforcement and fire services will remain operational. According to LaFayette City Hall, Waste Management will pick up garbage on Friday that it would ordinarily pick up on Thursday.

Post offices in all four cities will be closed on Thanksgiving.