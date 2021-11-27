City of Valley to host ‘Sleigh the Course’

For the past 65 years, Valley area residents have looked forward to the annual Christmas merry-go-round. On Dec. 11, the City of Valley Recreation Department will hold its fourth annual “Sleigh the Course” 5K run/walk to raise money for the attraction. The race will start and finish by the merry-go-round, located at 6000 20th Avenue in Valley, beginning at 9 a.m. EST. Runners and walkers will follow the CV Railroad Trail.

“It starts and finishes right there beside the farmers market pavilion, and it goes toward Fairfax and turns around and comes back,” said recreation director Laurie Blount.

Those looking to participate can register ahead of time or on the day of the event. Same-day registration, which costs $25, will take place at the merry-go-round starting at 7:30 a.m. Participants can pre-register at the Valley Community Center for $20, ending on Nov. 26.

People can print forms at home or pick them up at the community center. Forms can be requested by emailing Blount at lblount@cityofvalley.com.

T-shirts and ornaments are guaranteed for pre-registered guests. Those who participate the day of will also enjoy post-race snacks. Winners will get a prize.

Those who can’t make it to the event can participate virtually for $25 by sending their registration and 5K results to lblount@cityofvalley.com. Shirts and medals will be mailed to virtual participants once their times have been received.

Awards will be given to the overall female and male finishers and to the top three finishers in each age group. The age groups are 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and up.

Blount said the event wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19 and the recreation department is excited to be holding it again. She said that in the past, the event has had 30 runners one time and 15 runners another time.

“But this year, we made it virtual, as well, so we’re hoping to get a few more that way, and it will at least raise awareness to the merry-go-round, and maybe more people will come,” she said.

Blount said money raised would go toward things such as power, merry-go-round rentals and decorations.

“I just hope people will come,” she said. “It’s a very cool event, and the merry-go-round opens pretty close after they get through running. So, then they can hop on and ride the merry-go-round a couple of times. But the virtual one, I think that’s a really cool thing, too because some people just like to run on their own, but they also like getting the swag.”