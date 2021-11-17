County to hold public hearing on redistricting

The Chambers County Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 6. to consider new Chambers County Commission district lines.

The results of the 2020 Census show the population of Chambers County at 34,772 and required the commission to reorganize the current commission districts.

Population totals for the proposed districts are the following;

District 1 – 6,080

District 2 – 5,593

District 3 – 5,506

District 4 – 6,005

District 5 – 5,609

District 6 – 5,979

Under the proposed redistricting plan, the most significant change occurs in district four as the census reflected this district had the largest infusion of registered voters. Also, district one had a substantial increase in voters. In contrast, districts two and three had a significant reduction in voters. Also, District six had a slight decrease in voters. The map lines change based on the census blocks and the density of population.

The current districts have been in place since 2011 and the new district lines will remain in place for another ten years.

Maps of the current and proposed districts are available on our website; www.valleytimes-news.com.

The public hearing will begin at 3:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 6.

Also, during the Monday meeting of the Chambers County Commission, Marissa Bunce, regional energy & sustainability coordinator for Schneider Electric presented the commission with a savings achievement award.

In 2018, the county invested in improving the functionality, sustainability and preservation of the historic courthouse and other county facilities and partnered with Schneider Electric to make the necessary improvements. As a result of those efforts, the county has achieved a savings of $250,000 in the three years since the improvements have been made.

These improvements will continue to benefit the taxpayers of the community and allow the commission to reinvest this savings back into the community.

