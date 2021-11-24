Dorothy Reed Tucker was born Aug. 10, 1958, to the late Willie George Reed and Rebecca Ford Reed in West Point. She departed this life on November 20, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier, Valley.

Dorothy accepted Christ at an early age and united with the Church of Christ in Lanett. She often fellowshipped with her family.

Dorothy was a sweet, fun, loving and caring woman who loved her children, family, friends and her dog, “Tucker.” She enjoyed conversing with all whom she met; she would always make everyone laugh that came into her presence. No matter how you met her, her last words always ended the conversation with “I love you.”

“Dot,” as she was known by many, attended West Point High School, where she hyped the cheerleaders, as many would say. Dorothy was a former employee of West Point Steven/Pepperell. She recently was a retired stay-at-home spouse.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Willie Wright, Will Lonnie Reed, Albert Ford and Bradford Reed; sisters, Georgia Lee Reed and Ruby Reed and a close friend, Jehanna Gilliam.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her loving and devoted husband, Leroy Tucker, West Point; three beloved children, whom she loved beyond their knowledge, Carlton (Monica) Reed, West Point, Stacey Reed, Valley, and Ferlando Reed, West Point; seven grandchildren, Sejuana Barber, Taniya Threats and Cumonta Reed, West Point, Carlos Reed, Valley, Khyla Trammell, Kimora Trammell, Lanett and Anija Penn, West Point; three great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Reed, West Point; very special niece, Tawana (Eric) Brewer, LaGrange; sisters and brothers-in-law; an array of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and special friends, Lavonne Wilson, Patricia Jennings, Gail Murphy, and Sarah Murphy, West Point.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET in the Marseilles Cemetery with Bro. Calvin Willis, eulogist, and Rev. Terry Tucker and Bishop Bertha Hodge assisting.

Public viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Final arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary.