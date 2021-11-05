Five Points School to host fall festival

With October behind us, you may think fall festivals are over for the season. But if you and your children are still in the fall festival spirit, know that Five Points School in Five Points will be holding its annual fall festival on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT. The event is open to the community.

“Entry is free, but if they want to play games, there will be tickets,” said Five Points School administrative assistant Rachel Thompson Loftin. “So they’re selling tickets. There will be a cakewalk, go fish, a duck pond, bingo, a hayride, face painting, spin the wheel, disc drop, basketball and a photo booth.”

Loftin also said there will be a concession stand and raffles.

“In the past, the Fall Festival has been one of the largest fundraisers for our school and PTO,” said parent teacher organization president Mary Hebert while announcing the event to parents, guardians, and community members. “This community event allows our students and adults to have fun while investing in the growth of our community. Monies raised will help us advance technology, boost classrooms for students and teachers, and promote an environment of opportunities that will not be possible without help from the community.”

Hebert urged community members and area businesses to consider giving donations or door prizes for the festival.

“Any handmade items are especially welcomed, as they bring a value of support for our crafty community members and show us where to find more of these specialty items,” she said.

Monetary donations are also needed for food, according to Loftin. Loftin also said volunteers are needed to man the concession stand, oversee games, and hand out prizes.

For more information about kinds of donations needed or about volunteer opportunities, contact Loftin at (334) 703-8853 or racheltloftin@gmail.com. In-kind or monetary donations can be dropped off at the school. To mail checks, make them out to Five Points School at 10180 County Rd 222, Five Points, Alabama 36855.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

