Inspire Academy holding open house

LAFAYETTE – Inspire Academy in LaFayette will host an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. CST, according to a press release from CCSD. The public is invited to come and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies followed by a tour of the campus.

“Our students have been busy decorating the outdoor courtyard with holiday lights,” said Inspire Academy Director Ken Sealy. “The evening will also feature Christmas music as guests visit individual areas of instruction.”

The academy offers a variety of career technical education courses, including automotive science, agriscience, construction, pre-engineering, cosmetology, finance and business, hospitality and tourism. Distance learning is also available through the Virtual Academy, and students earn dual enrollment credits through Southern Union State Community College.

For more information, visit the Chambers County School District website at www.chambersk12.org or call (334) 864-8863.