Jack Gaskins, 95, of Lanett passed away at his residence on Nov. 7, 2021.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

