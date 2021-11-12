Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 13

Corenta Deshun Avery, age 26 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 4 (Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, and Obstructing Government Operation).

Kerry Paul Cobb, age 31 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 3 (Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Pistol without Permit.

Jonathon Corey Hudson, age 26 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd.

Shebasken Rashad Holloway, age 22 of Opelika, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Traffic).