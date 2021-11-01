Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 2
Keith Davis, 56, of West Point, GA arrested for Attempting to Elude, DUI and Receiving Stolen Property 1st.
Prussia James, 23, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Divorsky Traylor, 29, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Tyler Johnson, 25, of Lanett, AL arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd.
Jordan Davis, 28, of Lanett, AL arrested for Attempting to Elude.
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Nov. 2
Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd reported in the 1700 Blk 16th Ave SW. Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk... read more