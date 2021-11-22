November 22, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 23

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

Delmeiko Fitzgerald Gilbert, age 29 of Valley, AL was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamarius Maquette Avery, age 37 of Valley, AL was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic).

Edwin Dee Dennis, age 48 of Opelika, AL was charged with Giving False Name to Law Enforcement.

