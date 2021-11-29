Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 30

Trentavious Hakeem Avery, age 25 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Cordeia Jaquez Williams, age 33 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Jarquavious Lashon Darden. Age 29 of Cusseta, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 3 (Traffic)

Jose Ignacio Ramirez Mosqueda, age 31 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Assault and Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

Christopher Shane Colley, age 40 of Valley, Al was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Pay (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Danny Rene Dunn, age 48 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct

Carnesia Mitchell, age 38 of Montgomery, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Letitia Denise Baker, age 37 of Opelika, Al was charged with Failure to Pay (Negotiating Worthless Instrument)

Cassandra Denise Ford, age 30 of Lagrange, Ga was charged with Failure to Pay (Receiving Stolen Property 4th)

Eddie Lewis Miller, age 69 of Lanett, Al was charged with Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol)

Alexander Latrez Stevenson, age 28 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Pay (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)