Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 9

Telly McCauley, 47, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Gus Davidson, 49, of Lanett, AL arrested for DUI.

William Seagle, 44, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.

Antavious Thomas, 39, of Birmingham, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Rivera Genaro, 26, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

