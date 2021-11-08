November 8, 2021

  • 55°

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 9

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

Telly McCauley, 47, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Gus Davidson, 49, of Lanett, AL arrested for DUI.

William Seagle, 44, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.

Antavious Thomas, 39, of Birmingham, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Rivera Genaro, 26, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports