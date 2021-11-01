November 1, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Nov. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Monday, November 1, 2021

Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd reported in the 1700 Blk 16th Ave SW.

Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 14th Ct.

Theft 1st reported in the 400 Blk N Lanier Ave.

Harassment reported in the 1400 Blk 57th Ave SW.

Assault 1st reported in the 1800 Blk 49th Ave SW.

Menacing reported in the 200 Blk S 4th Ave.

Theft 4th reported in the 2800 Blk Phillips Rd.

