Lanett incident reports for Nov. 23
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1400 block of S Gilmer Ave.
Theft of Property 3rd and Criminal Trespass 1st were reported in the 3800 block of 32nd St Sw.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 600 block of S 6th St.
Theft of Property 2nd was reported in the 1800 block of N 5th St.
Domestic Violence 3rd and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 400 block of S 4th Ave.
Hindering Prosecution 1st was reported in the 500 block of S 15th Ave.
