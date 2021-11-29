Lanett incident reports for Nov. 30

Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 800 block of S Gilmer Ave

Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 4200 block of 28th St Sw

Domestic Violence Harassing Communications was reported in the 5700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway

Burglary 3rd was reported in the 300 block of S 7th Ave

Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card was reported in the 100 block of N Gilmer Ave