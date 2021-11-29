Lanett incident reports for Nov. 30
Published 5:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 800 block of S Gilmer Ave
Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 4200 block of 28th St Sw
Domestic Violence Harassing Communications was reported in the 5700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway
Burglary 3rd was reported in the 300 block of S 7th Ave
Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card was reported in the 100 block of N Gilmer Ave
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 200 block of SE 12th St