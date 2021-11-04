November 4, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Nov. 5

By Staff Reports

Published 2:33 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1900 block of 12th Ave Sw
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway
Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 700 block of N 14th Ct
Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct
