Mr. and Miss Lanett High School chosen at Lanala pageant

On Saturday, friends, family members and others in the audience of Lanett High School’s auditorium watched well-dressed contestants compete for the titles of Junior Miss Lanala, Miss Lanala, and Mr. and Miss LHS at the school’s Lanala beauty pageant.

Saniya Freshley was chosen as Miss LHS; Bobby Moore, Jr. was selected as Mr. LHS; Junior Miss Lanala was Mar’kala Bailey and Miss Lanala was Ameria Zeigler-Truitt.

There were four Junior Miss Lanala contestants: seventh-graders Bailey, Ny’Kayjah Davis and Kimberly Vyhoukalova’ and eighth-grader Carington King.

The junior high pageant favorites were Davis, Vyhoukalova’, and King. Bailey was chosen as Junior Miss Lanala.

Spokesperson Hilda Carlisle had introduced all of the Lanala contestants. She had said Bailey is a member of the junior cheer team, the yearbook staff, and Honor Society at her school.

“Her hobbies include dancing on her church worship team, shopping, making TikTok videos, and spending time with her family,” Carlisle said. “After graduation, Ms. Mar’kala plans to attend college to major in business management. Her dream is to own her own hair salon.”

There were 20 Miss Lanala contestants: freshmen Katlyn Houston and Christina Ray, sophomores Harmony Bailey, Camry Boozer, E’laijah Darden, and Markhyah Tucker; juniors Zylissia Autry, Samahria Davidson, Ariel Hall, Jakiya Little, Latavia Smith, Jakayla Tucker, La’Miracle Varner, Madison Winston, and Zeigler-Truitt; and seniors Paris Bailey, Madison Davis, Saniya Freshley, Timmaria Hurston, and Ny’Asia Stanford.

The high school pageant favorites were Samahria Davidson, Ariel Hall, Jakiya Little and Jakayla Tucker.

A class beauty from each high school grade level was chosen as a class beauty to compete for the title of Miss Lanala. The freshman class beauty was Houston, the sophomore class beauty was Bailey, the junior class beauty was Zeigler-Truitt, and the senior class beauty was Stanford.

Ultimately, Zeigler-Truitt was chosen as Miss Lanala.

“Ameria is a member of JROTC, the Leadership Battalion Program, Student Council, FBLA, and the varsity cheer, basketball, and volleyball teams,” Carlisle said. “She’s also vice president of the junior class. She’s currently attending Southern Union through the dual enrollment program, receiving college credit for taking English 101.”

Carlisle said that in her free time, Zeigler-Truitt enjoys spending time with family and friends, listening to music and shopping online.

“Ameria most admires her grandmother,” Carlisle said. “Ameria said she was the sweetest person and will always shine a light into a dark room.”

The Miss LHS Candidates were seniors Lilana Bautista, Madison Davis, Freshley, Ny’Asia Stanford, and India Watts. The Mr. LHS candidates were Alanteo Cheeks, Alexander Jones, Desmond Lewis, and Moore.

“Each [Miss or Mr. LHS] candidate had to meet several requirements, including a B average or higher on their transcripts, participation in at least one school activity every year, and no recorded disciplinary infractions,” Carlisle said. “They had to create a portfolio, submit an essay, and complete an interview conducted by a panel of teachers.”

Freshley was chosen as Miss LHS, and Moore was chosen as Mr. LHS.

Carlisle said earlier that Freshley plans to attend Alabama A&M University in Huntsville to major in secondary education. After that, she plans to get a master’s degree in counseling so she can become a high school counselor.

Meanwhile, Carlisle said that Moore is a member of FBLA, the Honor Society, Beta Club, and the National Society of High School Scholars.

“He is currently attending Southern Union through the dual enrollment program, receiving college credit for taking English 102,” Carlisle said.

In his free time, Moore enjoys shopping, trying new foods, spending time with friends and working.

“He most admires Kim Kardashian because he says, ‘She has never given up. She inspires me because she continues to uplift herself and work toward her dreams despite multiple humiliating setbacks,’” Carlisle said.

After graduation, Moore plans to continue taking courses at Southern Union and move into higher management with his current employer, Cracker Barrel.