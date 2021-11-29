Mr. Bennie Henson Pike

On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Bennie was called to his heavenly home at the age of 93, a great loss to anyone who knew him.

Born in Fredonia to Russell E. and Mattie L. Pike, he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Clifford, Vernon, Alfred, William R. and Thomas E. Pike and sisters Mary Barber and Julia Blackstone.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joy F. Pike; son Rusty (Dana) Pike; grandchildren, Matthew (Shandi) Pike, Jordan (Tyler) Webb and Austin Pike; great-grandchildren, Myles, Brynn, and Madi Pike and Kason Webb and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He retired from West Point Pepperell (Lanett Mill) after 47 years of service. He was dedicated to his family, immediate and extended. In his early years, he enjoyed playing baseball and then supported his son. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. This was the first year that he was not able to have a garden.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET or 1 p.m. CT at the Fredonia Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bo Huerta and the Rev. Michael Stiggers officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Fredonia Methodist Church one hour prior to the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chattahoochee Hospice #6 Medical Park North, Valley, Alabama 36854.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.