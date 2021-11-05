Mr. Carey Bernard Thomas, 48, of LaFayette passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

There will be no public visitation.

Graveside services were on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at noon CDT at the Old New Mt. Sellers Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating.

Mr. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory one devoted brother, Anthony Jerome (Veronica) Thomas; a very, very special friend of 19 years, Ms. Mary Trammell; one loving aunt, Brenda Faye Thomas, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond; one uncle, Curtis Lamar (Sharon) Thomas of McDonough, Georgia; nieces: Jakeiveance, LaShauntine, and Janaula and one nephew, Je’Anthony. He also had a special place in his heart for three amazing young ladies, Shakwanza “Jazz,” KeAdja “Greedy,” and Miracle, his adoptive granddaughter.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

