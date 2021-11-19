Mr. David Artemus James, 42, of LaFayette passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at noon CST at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Five Points, Alabama, Pastor Cecelia Broome officiating

Mr. James’s loving memories will be cherished by: one son, Ardavious (Saphire) James of Everett, Washington; two daughters, Areyonna James of Lanett and Aniya James of Cartersville, Georgia; two grandchildren, Deontel Stewart and Ma’lena James; his parents, Leonard and Earnestine James of LaFayette; six brothers: Corey (Mary) Bledsoe of Lanett, Terrance (Lamonica) Bledsoe of Lanett, Kevin Jackson of Douglasville, Georgia, Dishon (Natasha) Jackson of LaGrange, Vierra (Stephanie) James of Temple, Georgia, and DeQuavien (LaMonte) James of Villa Rica, Georgia; two sisters, Keonna James and Breonna James of LaFayette and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

