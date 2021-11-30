Mr. Marshall Lee Bates, age 79, of Lanett passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mr. Bates was born Feb. 26, 1942, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Willis C. Bates and Marjorie C. Bates. Mr. Bates attended and graduated from Winter Haven (Florida) High School. He also attended Polk Community College and the University of South Florida.

Mr. Bates wedded Cheri Pool in August 1969 in Boca Raton, Florida, and was employed with various companies in the information technology field until his retirement in 2002. He served in the United States Navy and Reserve from 1959 to 1964 with an assignment from 1960 to 1962 on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forrestal. While a resident of Stone Mountain, Georgia, he was a member of the Peachtree Chorus and continued his vocal talents in various church choirs.

Mr. Bates was an active leader in both the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of America. In addition, he was an involved member of the Lanett First United Methodist Church where he was in the Men’s Club and served as the coordinator of the Wonderful Wednesday Children’s Ministry. His other church duties included being a Sunday school teacher as well as a lay minister with an assignment at Standing Rock UMC. For over fifty years, Mr. Bates was well known for his portrayal of Santa Claus in many town parades and schools.

Marshall L. Bates is survived by wife Cheri Pool Bates; children: Audie (Tammy) Milner of LaFollette, Tennessee, Warren (Melanie) Bates of Richmond, Texas, Theda (Matthew) Joffe of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Nellann (Phillip) Johnson of West Point; grandchildren: Megan (Tyler) Baez, Evan Johnson, Garret Bates, Elizabeth Joffe, Reid Johnson, Tate Johnson, Victoria Joffe and Catherine Joffe and brothers-in-law: Kelly Pool and Tracy Pool, both of Birmingham. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Billy Gene Bates and Stanley Richard Bates of Tyler, Texas and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Billie Pool of Lanett.

The family will greet friends for visitation at Lanett First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church following visitation. Memorial donations may be made to Interfaith Food Closet of Valley.

Reverend Rusty Williams will officiate.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.