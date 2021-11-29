Mrs. Carol Daniel Rice, age 88, of Valley passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in LaGrange. She was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Langdale to the late R. S. and Minnie Eiland Daniel.

Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Rice; grandson, B.J. Rice and sisters, Doris Lecroy and Hazel Knight.

She is survived by her son, Lee Rice of Valley; daughter, Susan Phillips (Mike) of LaGrange; grandchildren, Amanda Tedescucci (Mike), Amy Campione (Jeff), Scott Phillips (Rindy), and David Holley (Erin); eight great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Yarbrough and special friend, Faye Speaks.

Mrs. Rice was a member of First Baptist Church of Lanett, where she was a member of the choir and the Jolly Seniors. She loved to travel and play cards with friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. The Reverend Ronnie Jordan will officiate. Mrs. Rice’s family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 4 until 6 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Lanett, 701 South 6th Street, Lanett, Alabama 36863 or to Lakewood Senior Living, 7200 Fairfax Bypass #1, Valley, Alabama 36854 in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.